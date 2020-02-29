Home Baking Day (Causeway Bay)

Time Out says

Proper baking equipment can be expensive and not everyone has the space to fit an oven in their homes. Here's where Home Baking Dat comes in. It's simple. All you have to do is show up (be sure to book ahead), choose what dessert or baked goodies you want to make, and you will be given access to all the tools and ingredients needed, along with a tablet with a recipe and detailed instructions to follow. Happy Baking!