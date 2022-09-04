Hong Kong
Timeout

Homecoming Festival at Homecoming.Kamtin

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Homecoming.Kamtin, Yuen Long
Homecoming
Photograph: Hiko Li
Time Out says

Homecoming.Kamtin is a community-friendly spot that’s not only popular with locals in the area, but also sees customers from all over the city flocking to visit them. However, they’re saying farewell to the quiet district in September, 2022. To end on a high note, Homecoming.Kamtin has organised a Homecoming Festival featuring all sorts of activities that will bring you closer to nature. Over the course of eight days from August 20 to September 4, the festival will hold multiple interactive events ranging from farm to table experiences where you get to create your own vegan bites, pottery classes, and live blues performances. Sign up for their events here.

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/homecoming.kamtin/
Address:
Homecoming.Kamtin
4A Kam Tin Rd, Pat Heung, Yuen Long
Hong Kong

Dates and times

