The Hong Kong Biodiversity Museum is the city's first museum solely dedicated to biodiversity. Home to over 15,000 specimens of various animals and plants, the museum boasts the largest and most comprehensive collection of its kind in Hong Kong, with some specimens dating as far back as the early 1920s. Aside from promoting environmental education and the appreciation of biodiversity, it also supports scientific research on threatened species, providing a platform for the public to learn more about the preservation and importance of biodiversity and ecosystems in our natural heritage.