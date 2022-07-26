Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong Book Fair 2022

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  1. Hong Kong Book Fair
  2. HKTDC
  3. HKTDC
  4. HKTDC
The city's annual literature extravaganza is back! Head down to the Hong Kong Book Fair between July 20 to 26 and browse through a huge variety of books, from the latest popular fiction to biographies to children's books and more. Held with the theme of 'History and City Literature' this year, the book fair will allow bookworms to gain a deeper understanding of Hong Kong’s historical and cultural development through the joys of reading.

Aside from picking up a few paperbacks to catch up on your summer reading, the week-long event also has a string of cultural activities lined up, including thematic exhibitions such as 'History Writers' and 'City Literature', where visitors can learn about the city's unique story through literature and arts; as well as 'Tastes of Hong Kong' and 'Hong Kong Architecture', which offers different perspectives on culture and lifestyle through various artworks. 

There will also be an 'Eight Seminar Series' with topics revolving around renowned writers, personal development and spiritual growth, and more. Don't miss the 'English and International Reading' seminars, featuring star speakers such as British bestselling author Gillian McAllister, former police officer-turned author Clare Mackintosh, and thriller fiction writer Simon Toyne, to name just a few.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council 

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/HKBookFair2022
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

