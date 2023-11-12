Hong Kong
Hong Kong Denim Festival 2023

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    Photograph: Cara Hung
The Hong Kong Denim Festival is back! Organised by the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), this year's festival features a series of activities that's all about denim fashion and local culture; exploring the technological applications and trends in denim fashion. From now until November 12, visit the festival market at Central Market, The Mills, and Sham Shui Po, where there'll be live music performances and a series of denim workshops. Visit the festival's official website for the full event schedule.

Details

Event website:
hkdenimfestival.com/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

