You know spring has officially arrived when the Hong Kong Flower Show is back! Organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to promote horticulture in Hong Kong, the annual event sees floral lovers from all over town converge to Victoria Park to admire all kinds of flowers in full bloom.

Due to the ongoing social distancing restrictions, the show will be changing its format this year to go online and set up themed garden plots and floral displays across all 18 districts in the city. Those staying indoors can view the online show in the comfort of home and vote for their favourite 'Oriental Style Garden Plot' and 'Western Style Garden Plot' for a chance to win some fabulous prizes. Other fun activities online include expert demonstrations on flower planting, flower photography tips, interactive games for the little ones, animations, and much more. The online flower show can be accessed via www.hkflowershow.hk.

Of course, members of the public are welcome to visit the display plots onsite, providing that masks are worn at all times, and social distancing regulations are maintained. All garden plots and flower displays will be open until April 19, with the exception of the tulip display at Central and Western District Promenade, which will be available until March 31. Click here to see a full list of the themed gardens and displays held across the city.