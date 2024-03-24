Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hong Kong Flower Show 2024

  • Things to do
  • Victoria Park, Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Hong Kong Flower Show 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Hong Kong Flower Show 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Hong Kong Flower Show 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Hong Kong Flower Show 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Hong Kong Flower Show 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Hong Kong Flower Show 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

You know springtime is just around the corner when the Hong Kong Flower Show announces its return! Organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to promote horticulture in Hong Kong, the annual event sees floral lovers from all over town converge to Victoria Park to admire all kinds of flowers in full bloom.

This year, the 10-day event will take on the theme of 'Floral Joy Around Town', featuring Angelonia as its theme flower. Various exotic flowers, potted plants, floral arrangements and landscapes will be on display, along with stalls selling all kinds of flowers and plants. Aside from admiring flowers, visitors can engage in other fun activities, including a photo contest, music and cultural performances, floral art demonstrations, workshops, family-friendly games, and more.

Here's a quick recap of last year's show!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.hkflowershow.hk/en/hkfs/2024/index.html
Address:
Victoria Park
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Transport:
MTR Causeway Bay Station, Exit E
Price:
Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
Opening hours:
9am-9pm

Dates and times

09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
09:00Victoria Park Normal: $14; Concessionary: $7
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.