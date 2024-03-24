Time Out says

You know springtime is just around the corner when the Hong Kong Flower Show announces its return! Organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to promote horticulture in Hong Kong, the annual event sees floral lovers from all over town converge to Victoria Park to admire all kinds of flowers in full bloom.

This year, the 10-day event will take on the theme of 'Floral Joy Around Town', featuring Angelonia as its theme flower. Various exotic flowers, potted plants, floral arrangements and landscapes will be on display, along with stalls selling all kinds of flowers and plants. Aside from admiring flowers, visitors can engage in other fun activities, including a photo contest, music and cultural performances, floral art demonstrations, workshops, family-friendly games, and more.

Here's a quick recap of last year's show!