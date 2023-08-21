Hong Kong Food Expo 2023

Time Out says

Satisfy your food cravings and taste your way around the world with international snacks and food products at the biggest culinary event of the summer.

The biggest culinary event of the summer returns bigger and better. From August 17 to 21, taste your way around the world with international cuisine and delicacies and bring home your favourite snacks and food products from popular and emerging brands. What’s more, happening at the same time is the Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair, so there’s literally something for everyone and you won’t go empty-handed!