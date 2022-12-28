Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hong Kong Food Festival 2022

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. Hong Kong Food Expo
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Food Expo
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Hong Kong Food Expo
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Food Expo
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Hong Kong Food Expo
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Food Expo
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

The annual winter food festival returns with more international snacks and food products

Satisfy your food cravings this winter as the Hong Kong Food Festival returns in December. For five days in a row, visitors will be introduced to all kinds of food and drink products from countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and many more. This year, visitors will also be treated to various performances on stage by a star-studded lineup of local stars. As always, there'll be lots of special discounts and bargains on offer, so come prepared!

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!