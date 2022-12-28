Hong Kong Food Festival 2022

Time Out says

Satisfy your food cravings this winter as the Hong Kong Food Festival returns in December. For five days in a row, visitors will be introduced to all kinds of food and drink products from countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and many more. This year, visitors will also be treated to various performances on stage by a star-studded lineup of local stars. As always, there'll be lots of special discounts and bargains on offer, so come prepared!