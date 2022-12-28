Satisfy your food cravings this winter as the Hong Kong Food Festival returns in December. For five days in a row, visitors will be introduced to all kinds of food and drink products from countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and many more. This year, visitors will also be treated to various performances on stage by a star-studded lineup of local stars. As always, there'll be lots of special discounts and bargains on offer, so come prepared!
Hong Kong Food Festival 2022
Time Out says
The annual winter food festival returns with more international snacks and food products
Details
- Event website:
- food-expo.com.hk/hong-kong-food-festival.html
- Address:
- Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
- Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
- Price:
- $20
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video