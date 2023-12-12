Time Out says

The Hong Kong French Film Festival (HKFFF) is returning with more than 50 films, 30 of which are new films and Asia premiers. With four documentaries, two animations, and a retrospective of 18 films spanning 70 years of French cinema, this year’s festival will be themed around social and institutional justice, and the complexity and struggles of relationships.

HKFFF 2023’s opening film will be Anatomy of a Fall (L'anatomie d'une chute), which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year. Other movies under the social and institutional justice theme include I will always see your faces (Je verrai toujours vos visages), which tackles restorative justice between victims and perpetrators; and The Edge of the Blade (Une Affaire d'Honneur), on 19th-century duelling as a form of self-justice. Under the relationships theme, look out for The Pot au Feu (La Passion de Dodin Bouffant), for which Tran Anh Hung won Best Director at Cannes; and Jeanne du Barry, which follows how the eponymous title character works her way up to becoming the favourite mistress of Louis XV (played by Johnny Depp).

Among screenings of French classics such as Taxi, Et Dieu créa la femme, Nikita, and Le Fabuleux destin d’Amélie Poulain, there will also be a special photography exhibition by set photographer Luc Roux. Screenings will be held in Hong Kong City Hall, Palace IFC, Broadway Cinematheque, Movie Movie Pacific Place, and Premiere Elements. Visit the HKFFF website for information on tickets, film schedules, and more.