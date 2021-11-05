Hong Kong International Literary Festival 2021

Hong Kong’s biggest annual celebration of all things literary is back. This year, the festival features more than 75 events, including seminars, workshops, walking tours, readings, performances and more. There will also be live-streamed and virtual events featuring authors and speakers from all corners of the world. Headline authors for this year's festival include Amor Towles, Paula Hawkins, Damon Galgut, Xiaolu Guo, Caryl Phillips, Gianrico Carofiglio, Naoise Dolan and Kit Fan.