Hong Kong International Literary Festival 2021

Things to do, Literary events Various venues , Central Friday November 5 2021 - Monday November 15 2021
HKILF
Photograph: Courtesy HKILF

Hong Kong’s biggest annual celebration of all things literary is back. This year, the festival features more than 75 events, including seminars, workshops, walking tours, readings, performances and more. There will also be live-streamed and virtual events featuring authors and speakers from all corners of the world. Headline authors for this year's festival include Amor Towles, Paula Hawkins, Damon Galgut, Xiaolu Guo, Caryl Phillips, Gianrico Carofiglio, Naoise Dolan and Kit Fan.

Event website: https://www.festival.org.hk/
Venue name: Various venues
Address:
Hong Kong

