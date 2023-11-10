Time Out says

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the 31st edition of the Hong Kong International Optical Fair runs from November 8 to 10 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, as well as online on Click2Match from November 1 to 17. Bringing together industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers from around the world, the event allows guests to discover the latest trends and innovations in the optical industry.

The fair features a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing the future of eyewear, from top-tier brand and designer collections to smart glasses, award-winning designs, sustainable eyewear, and more. Explore around 200 renowned local and global eyewear brands at the highlighted Brand Name Gallery, including Anna Sui, agnès b, Gold and Wood, Santa Monica, Ted Baker, and more. And don't miss the Eyewear Parades for a glimpse of the stylish eyewear on professional models.

This year, the fair also features group pavilions representing Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and mainland China, along with Visionaries of Style and the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association. At the 21st Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium on November 9, local and overseas experts will share their insights on the theme of ‘Empowering Community Eye Care through Artificial Intelligence and Telemedicine in Optometry’. In addition, the results of the Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition will be announced during the fair, where the winning and final entries will be on display at The Forum, Hall 1D.

Register here to visit the fair, or take part in our Facebook giveaway to join our Time Out exclusive guided tour on November 8 from 2pm to 3pm.