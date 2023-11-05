Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2023

Time Out says

Calling wine lovers and enthusiasts! The 15th edition of the Wine & Spirits Fair is back from November 3 to 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This spectacular event is designed for industry professionals and buyers, but here's the good news – it will open its doors to the public on November 5.

Taste high-quality wines, spirits, Chinese Baijiu, beers, and sakes from more than 500 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, such as Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mainland China, as well as the Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits. Highlights include the Monterra Reserve McLaren Vale Shiraz sourced from A-Grade vineyards; Hither and Yon Fiano, a strongly flavoured wine planted with the future climate and site suitability in mind; Girolate Red, a biodynamically produced wine that has earned organic certification; as well as Xige N28 (Chardonnay) dry white wine, which was served to French President Macron at a Chinese state dinner this April.

The event also features some of the best wine accessories in the market, along with a series of events, seminars, masterclasses, wine-tasting sessions, conferences, and competitions. Don’t miss the wine tasting workshops and seminars available on a first-come, first-served basis during the Public Day on November 5. Make sure to also check out the Whisky & Spirits Bar where you can sample over 10 different whiskies and spirits.

Walk-in tickets to the Public Day are priced at $200. Buy online today through HKTVMall, KKday, OpenRice, PopTicket, Price.com.hk, and Timable to enjoy a discount offer at $99 – you’ll even get to take home a Lucaris crystal wine glass while stocks last! Visit here for more info.