Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2024

Raise your glass at the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, returning for three days only from November 7 to 9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. It's the ultimate playground for wine lovers and industry pros alike. Dive into a world of flavours with an incredible lineup of beverages – from classic old-world wines to the latest trendy selections – explore the 'Chinese Trend' zone where you can uncover the secrets of China’s rich distilling heritage, and be sure to check out the debut of 'Sommeliers’ Picks', where renowned sommeliers will pick their favourite wine and spirits among exhibitors, serving as a professional guide for buyers and visitors. And for those who love a good nibble with their vino, the 'Friends of Wine' area will serve up delicious snacks to perfectly pair with your drinks. Don’t miss the 'Wine Fiesta' zone opening to the public on November 9 for local enthusiasts to also join in on the celebration!

With a fun ‘Exhibition+’ format that blends online and in-person experiences, this fair is all about making connections and discovering new favourites. Wine Fiesta tickets are priced at $200, but you can grab a pre-event ticket for just $99 starting October 23 via designated ticketing channels. Ticket holders will also receive a stunning Lucaris crystal wine glass and discounts on Hong Kong Airlines tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hong Kong Wine & Spirits Fair (For trade visitors): bit.ly/3YCRj38

Wine Fiesta (For public and trade visitors): hktdc.com