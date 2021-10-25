Hong Kong Library Festival 2021

This autumn, the Hong Kong Library Festival returns with the theme 'Joyful Reading．Libraries for You'. Divided into four 'light' aspects – Light Interaction, Enlightenment, Delightful Reading, and Lighten the Mood – the festival invites all to indulge in the joys of reading and being with books, while taking part in various on-site interactive activities, multimedia art exhibition, and numerous online programmes. On-ground activities will take place at the Hong Kong Central Library as well as different public libraries across all 18 districts in Hong Kong. Click here for more info on how you can take part!