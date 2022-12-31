Time Out says

Have your party poppers ready for the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations! Bag yourself a spot with a view of our twinkling skyline on December 31 and ring in 2023 with a special edition of A Symphony of Lights. A synchronisation of light and sound, the multimedia show will illuminate the skies and harbour with lasers and light beams set off from the rooftops of numerous buildings and attractions on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon. Grab your nearest and dearest and head to vantage points such as the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, Avenue of Stars, Golden Bauhinia Square, Central Harbourfront, and Tamar Park for an unobstructed view of the show.