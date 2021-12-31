Ready to ring in the New Year? This December 31, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is organising a special Hong Kong New Year Countdown Concert at the Art Park in West Kowloon Cultural District. On the night, there will be a string of performances by Hong Kong's biggest boy band Mirror, chart-topping artists such as Aga, Gin Lee, and Alfred Hui, along with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.

HKTB will be giving away a total 3,000 tickets (1,500 sets of two) through a lucky draw, which will be open for registration from November 15 (10am) to 24 (5.30pm). Participants have to be 18 years old (on or before November 24) or above, must hold a valid Hong Kong Identity Card, and must be fully vaccinated (double-jabbed) on or before December 13. For more details on how to enter, please visit nycdconcert.discoverhongkong.com.