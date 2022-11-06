Hong Kong
Hong Kong Oktoberfest 2022

  • Things to do
  • Water World Ocean Park, Wong Chuk Hang
  1. Oktoberfest 2022
  2. Oktoberfest 2022
Visit on Fridays and weekends from now until November 6 and enjoy an eclectic mix of entertainment and competitions. Sample beers from around the world while savouring Bavarian delicacies, and get competitive at bratwurst-eating and beer-stein-holding contests to the crowning of Mr and Mrs Oktoberfest for best talent and outfit, the festival will be hosted by MC Fraulein, pantomime legend Terry Hart, sporting his fabulous drag queen style as Paula D. Udderwan. Don't miss out on other fun carnival games and live band performances too! 

Details

Address:
Water World Ocean Park
Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong
33 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen
Hong Kong

Dates and times

