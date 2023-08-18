Time Out says

This August, The Mira Hong Kong and the Federation of Japanese Sake Industry of Hong Kong have teamed up to hold the Hong Kong Sake Festival on August 17 and 18. The two-day long festival is also part of Sake Sensation, a series of events taking place in the hotel dedicated to sake and fine dining enthusiasts.



Featuring sake from the Oriental Sake Awards 2023 – one of Asia’s largest sake-tasting competitions – attendees will get to sample more than 350 types of sake from 148 breweries across 43 prefectures in Japan. Guests will also be able to mingle with experts from the industry, participate in a workshop hosted by the Japan Awasake Association, indulge in all-you-can-eat bites, and take part in a lucky draw with the chance to win Cathay Pacific flight vouchers worth $3,000 each, a one-night stay at The Mira, and more! Each guest will also receive a gift bag full of goodies worth $700. Purchase your tickets for the Hong Kong Sake Festival on The Mira’s e-shop.