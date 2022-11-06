Time Out says

Without a doubt, Hong Kong's biggest, craziest, and booziest event on the annual social calendar is the Hong Kong Sevens. Whether you’re in it for the thrilling rugby action or the raucous party atmosphere, the Hong Kong Stadium is swarmed with avid rugby fans, tipsy patrons dressed up in full costume gear, and visitors from around the world looking to have a good time – oh, and that one naked guy who always streaks across the playing field.

After numerous cancellations due to the ongoing pandemic, the event is finally set to return this year from November 4 to 6, 2022. According to HKRU, the union will "continue to consult with government and the event will be delivered in compliance with the prevailing Covid-19 measures in place at the time". Some of the proposed rules will include keeping players in a closed-loop system, with the venue capacity limited to 85 percent only.

Further event details including ticketing information will follow soon, so keep your eyes peeled on our page for the latest updates coming your way.