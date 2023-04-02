Hong Kong Sevens 2023

Time Out says

Hong Kong’s biggest sporting event of the year is back! Running from March 31 to April 2, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is returning bigger than ever, hosting the entire men’s and women’s competitions simultaneously. Aside from seeing the men’s and women’s teams from Hong Kong China playing side by side for the first time in the history of the series, you’ll also get to cheer on some of the world’s best teams, including Hong Kong China, Fiji, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and more. Of course, you can also expect a massive party at the famous South Stand, with entertainers such as Belgian pop star Plastic Bertrand, South Korea’s beloved DJ Soda, our own native Ska band, The Red Stripes, the returning Sevens’ resident DJs the Two Simons and Ben Cullen, and even a surprise opening ceremony from some of Hong Kong’s most popular Cantopop stars.

Tickets are now available at www.tickets.hkrugby.com.