Hong Kong Sevens 2023

  • Things to do, Sport events
  • Hong Kong Stadium, So Kon Po
  • Recommended
  1. Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2019-PR-13-02-2020
    Photograph: courtesy of Cathay Pacific/August Liu
  2. hk rugby sevens-pr-13-02-2020
    Photo: Graham Uden
Time Out says

Hong Kong’s biggest sporting event of the year is back! Running from March 31 to April 2, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is returning bigger than ever, hosting the entire men’s and women’s competitions simultaneously. Aside from seeing the men’s and women’s teams from Hong Kong China playing side by side for the first time in the history of the series, you’ll also get to cheer on some of the world’s best teams, including Hong Kong China, Fiji, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and more. Of course, you can also expect a massive party at the famous South Stand, with entertainers such as Belgian pop star Plastic Bertrand, South Korea’s beloved DJ Soda, our own native Ska band, The Red Stripes, the returning Sevens’ resident DJs the Two Simons and Ben Cullen, and even a surprise opening ceremony from some of Hong Kong’s most popular Cantopop stars.

Tickets are now available at www.tickets.hkrugby.com.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Rugby Union

Details

Event website:
hksevens.com/
Address:
Hong Kong Stadium
55 Eastern Hospital Rd
So Kon Po
Hong Kong

Dates and times

