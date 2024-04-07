Hong Kong Sevens 2024

Time Out says

Mark your calendar, plan your costume, and gather your mates – the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is set to return from April 5 to 7, 2024. As always, expect three days of fierce sports action and entertainment as teams from around the world battle it out on the fields. This year's event will once again be held at the Hong Kong Stadium, but it will also be the last time the event moves to Kai Tak Sports Park in 2025.

Details on entertainment as well as general admission and overseas travel packages will be announced soon. Or you can skip the line and get a 48-hour priority pass to tickets by registering for early access.