  1. Hong Kong Sevens 2019
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Sevens
  2. Hong Kong Sevens, Hong Kong Stadium
    Photograph: Shutterstock
  3. Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Sevens
  4. hk sevens
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Rugby Union
  5. Hong Kong Sevens_pr_13022020
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Sevens
  Things to do, Sport events
  Kai Tak Sports Park, Kowloon City
  • Recommended

Hong Kong Sevens 2025

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Time Out says

Mark your calendar, plan your costume, and gather your mates – the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is set to return from March 28 to 30, 2025. As always, expect three days of fierce sports action and entertainment as teams from around the world battle it out on the fields. The 2025 event will be extra special as it is expected to be staged at the new Kai Tak Sports Park set to open in early 2025. 

There are no confirmed details yet on the entertainment front, and tickets will be available for purchase in early November 2024. Stayed tuned for more updates soon.

Details

Event website:
hksevens.com/
Address
Kai Tak Sports Park
38 Shing Kai Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong

Dates and times

