Timeout

HKSYU
Photograph: Courtesy HKSYU

Hong Kong Shue Yan University: A beacon of academic success in the heart of the city

Experience world-class education and cultural discovery in this city of possibilities

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Shue Yan University
Hong Kong is a multicultural hub that fuses East-meets-West influences, making it the perfect setting for personal growth, cultural exploration, and global education. If you're a student in search of a school that feels like a second home, exploring educational opportunities in Hong Kong is a great idea. This city is packed with some of the world’s top-notch universities, known for their high academic standards and cutting-edge research facilities. Hong Kong Shue Yan University is definitely a gem worth considering for a prestigious education. With a history stretching back over fifty years, it stands out as the city’s first private university, offering an excellent choice for both local and international students. 

Forging pathways to success
Photograph: Courtesy HKSYU

Forging pathways to success

Hong Kong Shue Yan University is all about reinventing liberal arts education in the digital era. To help navigate the world’s ever-evolving business landscape, the University provides students with a well-rounded education encompassing diverse perspectives.

With a choice of 18 honorary bachelor's degree programmes and 17 postgraduate programmes spread across the Faculty of Arts, Commerce, and Social Sciences, the University provides a diverse range of academic options to fuel any passions and interests in disciplines such as Chinese, English, history, journalism, business, economics, counselling, psychology, sociology, data science, and media technology. 

If you're a non-local student looking to get yourself ready before diving into a bachelor's programme, the University is currently offering a pre-university level International Foundation Year Programme. It is the first of its kind approved by the Hong Kong government. It spans two terms and lays a solid groundwork in various university-level subjects such as business studies, data analysis, and psychology. Plus, they’ve got special courses to help students improve their language skills in English and Chinese. Completing the graduation requirements of this programme sets you up to jump straight into your bachelor's studies at the University, or you can use it as a stepping stone for furthering your educational journey in Hong Kong or other regions.

Hong Kong: An interdisciplinary digital humanities education hub
Photograph: Courtesy HKSYU

Hong Kong: An interdisciplinary digital humanities education hub

Hong Kong is a global gateway for businesses and enterprises with unparalleled access to international markets. The city also stands out as an exceptional spot to study, housing top-notch universities renowned for academic excellence and pioneering research. 

At Hong Kong Shue Yan University, the present top-tier faculty members rank within the top two percent of the world’s most cited scientists. It has been the top-ranked private university in Hong Kong for five years in a row in the prestigious QS University Rankings. Furthermore, it is placed at the 180th spot in the QS Asian University Rankings (Eastern Asia) for 2024.

Highlighting the University's commitment to interdisciplinary studies and digital humanities, it encourages the creative utilisation of innovative technology in research. It adopts metaverse technology to showcase traditional culture through 360-degree panoramic views. Standout projects include the ‘Virtual Tour of Hungry Ghosts (Yulan) Festival’ and 'Chinese Martial Arts and Sports Culture Communication', which are games that vividly promote famous Chinese cultural events and activities through VR and AI technology. 

Another great thing about studying in Hong Kong is that both English and Chinese serve as the city’s official languages, allowing students to develop proficiency in both, giving them a competitive edge in the global job market. As a financial and business hub, Hong Kong provides students with ample exposure to international business practices and opportunities for growth. 

Beyond academics, Hong Kong is a lively city that offers great lifestyle amenities and urban activities for locals and visitors alike. This small yet bustling metropolis is home to an ever-evolving food and drink scene, offering a lot of exciting happenings from diverse arts and cultural events, and a bustling nightlife. Students can plunge into countless enriching experiences, ensuring their time is anything but dull in this city that never sleeps.

Doorway to Asia and beyond
Photograph: Courtesy HKSYU

Doorway to Asia and beyond

Hong Kong Shue Yan University doesn't just offer a good education, it goes the extra mile to celebrate outstanding undergraduate students. The University values and recognises excellence by awarding over HK$28 million in scholarships to more than 1,300 students. Moreover, through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, students gain access to amazing networking opportunities and real-world experiences. They also guarantee students internship placements and partner with over 880 local and overseas companies, enabling students to put their classroom learning into action in practical, professional settings.

For those looking for an international exposure, the University provides a range of over 150 undergraduate overseas exchange programmes at more than 80 renowned educational institutions globally. These schemes offer students chances to expand their horizons, embrace diverse cultures, and truly immerse themselves in unique experiences abroad.

Unlock the doors to an exceptional academic journey in Hong Kong today. Visit Hong Kong Shue Yan University’s official website for more info. 

