Hong Kong Shue Yan University: A beacon of academic success in the heart of the city

Hong Kong Shue Yan University is all about reinventing liberal arts education in the digital era. To help navigate the world’s ever-evolving business landscape, the University provides students with a well-rounded education encompassing diverse perspectives.

With a choice of 18 honorary bachelor's degree programmes and 17 postgraduate programmes spread across the Faculty of Arts, Commerce, and Social Sciences, the University provides a diverse range of academic options to fuel any passions and interests in disciplines such as Chinese, English, history, journalism, business, economics, counselling, psychology, sociology, data science, and media technology.

If you're a non-local student looking to get yourself ready before diving into a bachelor's programme, the University is currently offering a pre-university level International Foundation Year Programme. It is the first of its kind approved by the Hong Kong government. It spans two terms and lays a solid groundwork in various university-level subjects such as business studies, data analysis, and psychology. Plus, they’ve got special courses to help students improve their language skills in English and Chinese. Completing the graduation requirements of this programme sets you up to jump straight into your bachelor's studies at the University, or you can use it as a stepping stone for furthering your educational journey in Hong Kong or other regions.