Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo 2022

Time Out says

This summer, get active and moving at HKTDC’s Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo. Bringing together a wide range of sports, the annual flagship summer event invites guests to explore the world of sports through eight thematic zones – Sports Hub, Outdoor Adventure, Health and Fitness, Handicraft Market, Photography World, Board Games, Fun and Learn, and Japan Pavilion.

Following Hong Kong’s recent fencing achievements in the Tokyo 2022 Olympics, the Sports and Leisure Expo will be featuring a session dedicated to highlighting the sport. On July 24, catch their crash-course introduction and live demonstrations of foil and epee by young fencers from 4pm to 5pm, as well as sharing sessions from key figures in the fencing world like i-fencing Alliance’s head epee coach Chen Wei-jing, head foil coach He Tai-shun, and young fencers Cheng Tit-nam and Chen Hai-lin from 5pm to 5.45pm. Other expo highlights include e-racing simulations, Hong Kong’s largest indoor karting venue, free lacrosse demonstrations, and a flight simulator trial.

With a 20 percent expansion this year, the Japan Pavilion presents cultures, attractions and all things fun from across Japan such as backdrops for you to snap endless pictures at. From products like the Mico P4P faceband sports face mask to the TamJai JehJeh board game, make sure you check out all the goodies available for purchase.



Held concurrently with the Hong Kong Book Fair and The World of Snacks, all ticket holders to Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo will be able to visit all three events on the same day.



Opening hours

July 20-25 (Wed-Mon), 10am-8pm; July 26 (Tues), 9am-5pm



Ticket prices

Adult: HK$25, Children: HK$10 (for children under 1.2m tall or primary school students). Free admission is applicable for children aged 3 or under and senior citizens aged 65 or above. Tickets sales and admission will stop 45 minutes prior to daily closing time of the fair.



Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council