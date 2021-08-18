Hong Kong Tramways was recently awarded by the Guinness World Record as 'the largest fleet of double-decker trams in service'. To celebrate the milestone, they're offering a Free Ride Day to everyone in the city this August 18! This will be Hong Kong Tramways's first independently organised free ride day since it began serving the city in 1904.

