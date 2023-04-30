Hong Kong
Hong Kong Whisky Festival 2023

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui East
    Photograph: Courtesy InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
After taking a long hiatus the fifth Hong Kong Whisky Festival is back by popular demand! Taking place on April 29 and 30 at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, the festival will showcase over 1,000 different whisky expressions from all around the world and hold more than 40 masterclasses led by experts in the industry. The much-awaited festival allows you to mingle with whisky ambassadors, sample rare whiskeys from the 70s and 80s, and have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition bottle of 15 Year Old whisky produced by Secret Speyside created specifically for the festival.

Each ticket (starts at $250) to the Whisky Festival is inclusive of a Glencairn whisky glass, a commemorative lanyard, and a water bottle. During the event, tokens are available for purchase to redeem food and drink. Click here to find the full list of masterclasses.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Whisky Festival

Details

Dates and times

