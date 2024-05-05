Time Out says

Calling all whisky aficionados – the Hong Kong Whisky Festival is set to return for its sixth iteration at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong! Taking place on May 4 and 5, the two-day festival will spotlight over 1,100 different spirits from brands all over the world, and hold over 35 whisky masterclasses led by brand ambassadors and industry experts.



Festival attendees will get the opportunity to taste vintage whiskies from the 70s and 80s, as well as admire rare whiskies that have been exclusively bottled for the festival such as 17-year-old sherry from The Glenlivet, or 36-year-old Jamaican rum from Invergordon.



Tickets to the whisky festival start from $188 each and are inclusive of a Glencairn whisky glass, as well as a commemorative lanyard. Visit Hong Kong Whisky Festival’s website to find more details about the two-day event.