Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hong Kong Whisky Festival 2024

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui East
  1. hong kong whisky festival 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. hong kong whisky festival 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. hong kong whisky festival 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. hong kong whisky festival 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Sip on countless drams of high-quality whisky all weekend long!

Calling all whisky aficionados – the Hong Kong Whisky Festival is set to return for its sixth iteration at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong! Taking place on May 4 and 5, the two-day festival will spotlight over 1,100 different spirits from brands all over the world, and hold over 35 whisky masterclasses led by brand ambassadors and industry experts. 

Festival attendees will get the opportunity to taste vintage whiskies from the 70s and 80s, as well as admire rare whiskies that have been exclusively bottled for the festival such as 17-year-old sherry from The Glenlivet, or 36-year-old Jamaican rum from Invergordon.

Tickets to the whisky festival start from $188 each and are inclusive of a Glencairn whisky glass, as well as a commemorative lanyard. Visit Hong Kong Whisky Festival’s website to find more details about the two-day event.

Details

Address:
InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
70 Mody Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.