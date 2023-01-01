Hong Kong WinterFest 2022

Time Out says

Feel the enchanting Christmas magic and head towards the glimmering lights of Christmas Town and Christmas Wonderland at West Kowloon Cultural District. Featuring a towering Christmas Tree over 20 metres tall, Christmas Town invites all to celebrate the warm occasion with colourful ornaments, shimmering decorations, and a mini light show with cheerful melodies.

Meanwhile, a slew of festive activities awaits at the Christmas Wonderland. Visitors will get to meet Santa Claus, catch live music performances, shop at charity bazaars, and take part in handicraft workshops at eight beautifully decorated Christmas lodges. Matched with the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, it's the perfect place for merrymakers to soak in the holiday vibes this Christmas.