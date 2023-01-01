Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hong Kong WinterFest 2022

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon Cultural District, West Kowloon
  • Recommended
hktb christmas town
Photograph: Joshua Lin | Hong Kong WinterFest 2021
Advertising

Time Out says

Feel the enchanting Christmas magic and head towards the glimmering lights of Christmas Town and Christmas Wonderland at West Kowloon Cultural District. Featuring a towering Christmas Tree over 20 metres tall, Christmas Town invites all to celebrate the warm occasion with colourful ornaments, shimmering decorations, and a mini light show with cheerful melodies.

Meanwhile, a slew of festive activities awaits at the Christmas Wonderland. Visitors will get to meet Santa Claus, catch live music performances, shop at charity bazaars, and take part in handicraft workshops at eight beautifully decorated Christmas lodges. Matched with the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, it's the perfect place for merrymakers to soak in the holiday vibes this Christmas.

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!