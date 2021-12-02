Hong Kong WinterFest Christmas Town

Feel the enchanting Christmas magic and head towards the glimmering lights of Christmas Town at West Kowloon’s Art Park. Designed after the fantasy town of Colmar, France – which also inspired Howl’s Moving Castle, a world-acclaimed animated picture directed by Hayao Miyazaki – the Christmas Town features a towering 20-metre-tall Christmas tree (that's more than six storeys!) complete with festive music and lighting effects. What's more, the soaring centrepiece is surrounded by eight Santa Lodges, each with its own bedazzling Christmas trees, golden reindeer and antique lampposts. Matched with the stunning backdrop of the Victoria Harbour, it's the ideal spot for a picture-perfect moment this holiday.