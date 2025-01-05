Subscribe
  Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon 2023
  3. Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  4. Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon 2025

Following the inaugural run in 2023 with 8,000 runners rocking the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Half Marathon, The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates, along with Bank of China (Hong Kong), is back at it with the 21km race. Get ready to lace up your running shoes and start training for a run at the world's longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel.

The run is scheduled for January 5, 2025, and is open for participants 16 years old or above. Priority registrations kick off on July 16 at 2pm until July 20 at 6pm. If you've hit the time standards in recognised 10km or half marathon races between January 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, you're in for the fast lane. Public ballot registrations roll out from July 25 at 2pm to August 1, 2024, at 6pm.

The second edition of the HZMB half marathon is all set to draw elite runners from across East Asia to mingle with Hong Kong runners. The entry fee is HK$550 for local participants who are HKID card holders, while non-local participants are charged US$85/CNY610.

Details

Event website:
www.hzmb-halfmarathon.com/event-info/
Address
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
$550
Opening hours:
7.15am

