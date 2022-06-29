Hong Kong
Timeout

  1. A still from one of Heiward Mak's short films for Hong Kong Maritime Museum
    Photograph: Courtesy of Heiward Mak for Hong Kong Maritime Museum
  2. A photo of damaged Kowloon dockyards
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Maritime Museum
Hong Kong’s Maritime Miracle: A time capsule of our city

Discover over 70 years of Hong Kong maritime history through an immersive exhibit featuring interactive games, displays and VR experiences.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Maritime Museum
Hong Kong has a long and rich history, but most of us hardly take the time to appreciate our beginnings when we found our footing following the aftermath of World War II. From now to October 30, Hong Kong Maritime Museum will take you on a trip down memory lane through 25 iconic exhibitions, showcasing how the past has shaped – and continues to shape – our city. Experience four generations of maritime stories at the immersive ‘Hong Kong’s Maritime Miracle: The Story of our City since 1945’ exhibition featuring interactive games and displays, VR experiences, and a series of short movies by Hong Kong film director Heiward Mak. 

Dating back to 1945, the exhibition takes us through five phases of post-war maritime history: Regeneration from 1945-1948, Back in Business from 1949-1970, The High Growth Years from the 1960s-1980s, The Container Changed Everything’ from 1972 to present, and The Future. The exhibit will present curated photographs, relics, paintings and memorabilia – retelling the experiences of those who lived during those times and how maritime trade affected their lives.

Reminisce over bygone eras
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Maritime Museum

Reminisce over bygone eras

Starting from a World War II bomb display excavated from Happy Valley, the exhibition sends you back in time to Hong Kong in ruins with all the bombing and air raids to recovering and reopening for private trade just three months after the surrender of Japan in August. You can also learn how Hong Kong rebuilt its fleets throughout the late 1940s to 1950s with photographs showing the constructions of port facilities across the city, such as Tsim Sha Tsui’s Hong Kong and Kowloon Wharf and Godown Company piers and Taikoo Dockyard.

Photograph: Courtesy of Hong Kong Maritime Museum

Revisit memories of the community with keepsakes like an old Star Ferry turnstile from the 20th century and Hong Kong-made consumer products that cover aspects of daily life, ranging from textiles, electronic appliances, and toys. Continue onwards in the exhibit to explore how Hong Kong grew to become one of Asia’s leading ports and how shipping became an integral part of our lives, highlighting the ‘Jahre Viking’ cargo ship–previously known as the ‘Seawise Giant’ and is the world’s largest ship ever built that secured Hong Kong as a trading giant.

Looking towards the future, the maritime exhibition wraps up focusing on sustainability while celebrating Hong Kong’s spirit of resilience and vitality, displaying the silver medal won by swimmer Siobhán Bernadette Haughey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to represent the city’s achievements in water sports history. 

A visually immersive journey
Photograph: Courtesy Heiward Mak for Hong Kong Maritime Museum

A visually immersive journey

Fusing together history, art, technology, and science throughout the exhibitions, guests will be guided to a series of five newly produced short movies directed by award-winning Hong Kong filmmaker Heiward Mak. Taking you through the eyes of Carmen So, a fictional character in her twenties – the short movies include messages of love and family set throughout  the maritime developments in the city.Featuring interactive elements, the exhibition integrates multi-sensory media to engage visitors.

Spotlighting the Shikumisen system in a motion-sensing game, learn about how Hong Kong’s shipowners financed their vessels following the postwar period and their relationship with purchasing Japanese ships. You can also check out the interactive projection wall that educates you about environmentally-friendly practises in shipping,  – or explore bombs in the city during World War II through a virtual reality experience.

Purchase your tickets for $30 (adults) and concessionary tickets (full time students with valid ID, children under 18, seniors from 60 and above, people with disabilities accompanied by carers) for $15 at the museum’s ticketing stands. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. 

For details on the Hong Kong’s Maritime Miracle: The Story of our City since 1945 exhibition, visit the Hong Kong Maritime Museum’s website at hkmaritimemuseum.org or call 3713 2500.

Recommended
