Reminisce over bygone eras
Starting from a World War II bomb display excavated from Happy Valley, the exhibition sends you back in time to Hong Kong in ruins with all the bombing and air raids to recovering and reopening for private trade just three months after the surrender of Japan in August. You can also learn how Hong Kong rebuilt its fleets throughout the late 1940s to 1950s with photographs showing the constructions of port facilities across the city, such as Tsim Sha Tsui’s Hong Kong and Kowloon Wharf and Godown Company piers and Taikoo Dockyard.