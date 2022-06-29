Hong Kong has a long and rich history, but most of us hardly take the time to appreciate our beginnings when we found our footing following the aftermath of World War II. From now to October 30, Hong Kong Maritime Museum will take you on a trip down memory lane through 25 iconic exhibitions, showcasing how the past has shaped – and continues to shape – our city. Experience four generations of maritime stories at the immersive ‘Hong Kong’s Maritime Miracle: The Story of our City since 1945’ exhibition featuring interactive games and displays, VR experiences, and a series of short movies by Hong Kong film director Heiward Mak.

Dating back to 1945, the exhibition takes us through five phases of post-war maritime history: Regeneration from 1945-1948, Back in Business from 1949-1970, The High Growth Years from the 1960s-1980s, The Container Changed Everything’ from 1972 to present, and The Future. The exhibit will present curated photographs, relics, paintings and memorabilia – retelling the experiences of those who lived during those times and how maritime trade affected their lives.