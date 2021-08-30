Hong Kong's premier fashion showcase CENTRESTAGE returns this September

Lapeewee

Lapeewee is a homegrown fashion brand established by Yannes Wong in 2013. Known for her clean, sophisticated, yet playful designs, Wong strongly believes that fashion is much more than just clothing, it is a way of life.

According to Wong, the pandemic dramatically slowed down business for her label since trade shows and exhibitions were cancelled. "But since designing can be continued anytime and at any place – even when I was working from home or while in quarantine – we were able to release our collections as scheduled," shares Wong. The Lapeewee 2021 CENTRESTAGE release was inspired by the 2003 French romantic movie, The Dreamers, which revolves around three young devotees of Paris' legendary film library and screening room, Cinémathèque Française, who are entangled in an erotic triangle. Set in Paris during the riots of 1968, the film is like a love letter to the spirit of the times, in which the characters, the cinema, and the revolution are all intertwined. Wong's collection features simple cuttings reminiscent of the 60s casual design complemented with subtle details from the 19th century, such as high waistline and pleats. "Through the designs, we would like to convey that fashion is not just a product, it is also an expression of our attitude towards life," she explains.

After the showcase at CENTRESTAGE, expect more projects down the line for Lapeewee. “We are planning to open more physical stores in the next two years,” Wong says. “We will continue to work on new projects, participate in different kinds of presentations and exhibitions, and put more efforts into online and social media strategies, which can help further raise our brand awareness for our brand.”