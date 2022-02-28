Time Out says

To celebrate the season of love, K11 Musea is transforming itself into an art-filled English estate with a lineup of fun activities for all to enjoy! To kick things off, Brooklyn-based Korean artist Stickymonger – renowned for her dreamy illustrations that are often contrasted with dark and gloomy settings – has created a series of giant strawberry installations as a metaphor for the lack of uniqueness and originality in our digital-led lives. The surreal creations can be found at the Opera Theatre (G/F) and the Gold Ball (2/F).

Lovebirds can also visit the romantic garden pop-up on 6/F and bask in a beautiful floral setting lined with beds of roses, hydrangeas, delphiniums, lavenders and peonies. Workshops such as oil painting, flower arrangement, and cocktail hat-making organised by the K11 Kulture Academy will be available, along with weekend market pop-ups featuring artisanal sweet and savoury bites as well as handcrafted items from arts and crafts purveyors. More details can be found here.

Lastly, those in need of some refuelling can indulge in various strawberry treats from 11 different eateries at K11 Musea (available until Feb 28), including a Pink Valentine's Day afternoon tea set at Artisan Lounge, fresh strawberry ice cream at Baekmidang, strawberry danish choux from Gontran Cherrier and more. Perfect for sweet tooths!