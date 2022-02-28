Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

House of Musea

  • Things to do
  • K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. K11 Musea valentine's day 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. K11 Musea
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. K11 Musea valentine's day 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. K11 Musea valentine's day 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. K11 Musea valentine's day 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

To celebrate the season of love, K11 Musea is transforming itself into an art-filled English estate with a lineup of fun activities for all to enjoy! To kick things off, Brooklyn-based Korean artist Stickymonger – renowned for her dreamy illustrations that are often contrasted with dark and gloomy settings – has created a series of giant strawberry installations as a metaphor for the lack of uniqueness and originality in our digital-led lives. The surreal creations can be found at the Opera Theatre (G/F) and the Gold Ball (2/F).

Lovebirds can also visit the romantic garden pop-up on 6/F and bask in a beautiful floral setting lined with beds of roses, hydrangeas, delphiniums, lavenders and peonies. Workshops such as oil painting, flower arrangement, and cocktail hat-making organised by the K11 Kulture Academy will be available, along with weekend market pop-ups featuring artisanal sweet and savoury bites as well as handcrafted items from arts and crafts purveyors. More details can be found here.

Lastly, those in need of some refuelling can indulge in various strawberry treats from 11 different eateries at K11 Musea (available until Feb 28), including a Pink Valentine's Day afternoon tea set at Artisan Lounge, fresh strawberry ice cream at Baekmidang, strawberry danish choux from Gontran Cherrier and more. Perfect for sweet tooths!

Details

Address:
K11 Musea
18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.k11musea.com

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.