Houseful of Joy at Times Square

Things to do Times Square , Causeway Bay Until Sunday February 28 2021
This CNY, Times Square has invited Hungarian visual artist and designer Kissmiklos to make his debut in Hong Kong with the Houseful of Joy New Year project. Using the artist's signature emograms – which showcases a variety of facial expressions created by various alphabetical arrangements – the display features a huge inflatable art installation of smiley faces, an interactive lottery ball cheering station, and an art exhibition of six lucky 3D emograms. Shoppers can also redeem a limited edition Temari ball-like red packet set and a stylish fortune bag upon spending a designated amount at Times Square from January 25 to February 8.

Details
Event website: https://timessquare.com.hk/
Venue name: Times Square
Address: 1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

