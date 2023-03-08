Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong X Women in Work

Time Out says

From now until March 15, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong teams up with female-led community Women in Work (WiW) to pay tribute to women’s achievements. During the period, all female guests of the hotel will receive special gifts, such as messages and exclusive souvenirs from female-founded brands, WiW, and Cruise Restaurant & Bar. Head to the hotel’s rooftop restobar on March 8 to find Pernod Ricard’s specialty brand ambassador Jade Lau behind the bar, where she’ll be shaking up drinks inspired by iconic girl-power movies.



If you’d like to stay at Hyatt Centric, the hotel and WiW are hosting a giveaway opportunity on Instagram until March 8, where guests can win a one-night stay for two guests, inclusive of a breakfast buffet at The Farmhouse. Additionally, Hyatt Centric will display artworks from local female artist dodolulu all throughout March in the hotel’s lobby.