Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong's Farmacy afternoon tea

Time Out says

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong has partnered with skincare brand Farmacy Beauty to launch an afternoon tea set inspired by the brand’s newest product range, which spotlights natural ingredients like honey, chamomile, and fig. Each tea set features sweet and savoury bites made with the skincare line’s featured ingredients, such as brie croissant with truffle spread and fresh figs, as well as parma ham crostini topped with fig chutney and whipped burrata. Other treats to look forward to include lemon and elderflower chiffon cake, and freshly made honey waffles served with chamomile whipped cream. Guests that enjoy Hyatt Centric’s collaborative tea set will receive a complimentary skincare set and a 15 percent discount coupon for Farmacy Beauty’s products.