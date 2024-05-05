Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong's matcha afternoon tea

Time Out says

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong partners with local green tea specialist Matchali to launch an afternoon tea set full of Japanese-inspired treats. Each tea set features sweet and savoury bites made using Matchali’s ceremonial-grade matcha and roasted hojicha, such as matcha crepe filled with smoked salmon and ikura, matcha lava cake, and hojicha-infused chocolate gateaux. Other treats to look forward to include foie gras monaka with sakura jam; black truffle egg sando; Hokkaido milk pudding verine; as well as freshly baked red bean taiyaki pancakes. The collaborative tea set also features a hand-whisked matcha or hojicha latte from Matchali, and diners will receive a complimentary $10 cash voucher to use at all Matchali stores.