Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong's matcha afternoon tea

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Farmhouse, North Point
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong partners with local green tea specialist Matchali to launch an afternoon tea set full of Japanese-inspired treats. Each tea set features sweet and savoury bites made using Matchali’s ceremonial-grade matcha and roasted hojicha, such as matcha crepe filled with smoked salmon and ikura, matcha lava cake, and hojicha-infused chocolate gateaux. Other treats to look forward to include foie gras monaka with sakura jam; black truffle egg sando; Hokkaido milk pudding verine; as well as freshly baked red bean taiyaki pancakes. The collaborative tea set also features a hand-whisked matcha or hojicha latte from Matchali, and diners will receive a complimentary $10 cash voucher to use at all Matchali stores.

Details

Event website:
www.tablecheck.com/en/hyatt-centric-victoria-harbour-the-farmhouse/reserve/message?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=MatchaliAFTPR
Address:
The Farmhouse
2/F (West Tower), Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, 1 North Point Estate Lane, North Point
Hong Kong
Price:
$688 for two

Dates and times

