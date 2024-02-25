Hong Kong
Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong's Teatime in the Orient afternoon tea

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, North Point
hyatt centric afternoon tea
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Time Out says

As we slowly approach Chinese New Year, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour invites their guests to savour flavours from the Far East with their Teatime in the Orient afternoon tea. The afternoon tea will consist of classic sweet and savoury creations with Chinese twists, such as raisin osmanthus scones, duck bao with orange-infused hoisin sauce, poached shrimp sandwiches with salted egg yolk sauce, osmanthus and berry gateaux with lychee compote, and many more. During the afternoon tea, Hyatt Centric will also allow guests to enjoy unlimited helpings of fresh fruits, marshmallows, and egg waffles from their chocolate fountain station, as well as various flavours of ice cream like Hong Kong milk tea, salted egg yolk, and purple sweet potato.

Details

Dates and times

