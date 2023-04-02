From now to April 2, 2023, HKDI presents Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition, featuring five international artists, including Ellen Pau and Keith Lam from Hong Kong, Japanese music legend Ryuichi Sakamoto, media artist Daito Manabe, and more. Through exploring the symbiotic co-existence between arts and technology, and how humans and nature interact, the exhibition hopes to present a new ecology created jointly by humans and machines.
Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Hong Kong Design Institute Gallery
- 3 King Lung St
- Tseung Kwan O
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- www.hkdi.edu.hk
Dates and times
