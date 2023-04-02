Time Out says

From now to April 2, 2023, HKDI presents Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition, featuring five international artists, including Ellen Pau and Keith Lam from Hong Kong, Japanese music legend Ryuichi Sakamoto, media artist Daito Manabe, and more. Through exploring the symbiotic co-existence between arts and technology, and how humans and nature interact, the exhibition hopes to present a new ecology created jointly by humans and machines.