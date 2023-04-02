Hong Kong
Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Design Institute Gallery, Sai Kung
  1. HKDI
    Photograph: Courtesy HKDI
  2. HKDI
    Photograph: Courtesy HKDI
  3. HKDI
    Photograph: Courtesy HKAF
  4. HKDI
    Photograph: Courtesy HKDI
From now to April 2, 2023, HKDI presents Hylozoism: An Arts & Technology Exhibition, featuring five international artists, including Ellen Pau and Keith Lam from Hong Kong, Japanese music legend Ryuichi Sakamoto, media artist Daito Manabe, and more. Through exploring the symbiotic co-existence between arts and technology, and how humans and nature interact, the exhibition hopes to present a new ecology created jointly by humans and machines.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Design Institute Gallery
3 King Lung St
Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.hkdi.edu.hk

Dates and times

