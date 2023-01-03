Hong Kong
Hypebeans x Okokume cafe takeover

  • Things to do
  • Hypebeans, Central
  1. Hypebeans, Okokume
    Photograph: Courtesy Hypebeans
  2. Hypebeans, Okokume
    Photograph: Courtesy Hypebeans
  3. Hypebeans, Okokume
    Photograph: Courtesy Hypebeans
Hypebeans has joined hands with renowned Spanish artist Okokume for a dreamy cafe takeover this winter. Featuring an exclusive painting by Okokume called Aura – the artist’s iconic character, Cosmic Girl – the takeover also sees the cafe space transform with reflective material to evoke the diverse feelings from the painting, along with the launch of a two-piece t-shirt collection with the artwork printed on. Fans of Okokume will also be delighted to know that the artist will extend her collaboration with Hypebeans to Tong Chong Street Market by launching a food truck in December, so stay tuned for more details!

Details

Address:
Hypebeans
B30, B/F, Landmark Atrium
15 Queens Road Central, Landmark, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

