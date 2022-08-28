Hong Kong
IFC mall presents The Wild Wonders

  • Things to do
  • IFC Mall, Central
  1. IFC
  2. IFC
  3. IFC
Take a break from your shopping spree and duck into the lush rainforest at IFC for a wildlife adventure. From now until August 28, The Wild Wonders is a unique paper-crafted rainforest installation created in collaboration with renowned local papercraft artists Stickyline. Discover six life-size tropical creatures – including a tapir, golden lion tamarins, crocodile, jaguar, sloth, and a pair of toucans – all of which were made with low-poly 3D modelling and origami. Visitors can also access an exclusive Instagram filter by scanning a QR code on-site to take selfies with two hidden animals.

Details

Address:
IFC Mall
8 Finance St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
ifc.com.hk/en/mall

Dates and times

