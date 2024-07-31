If you can’t get enough of the king of fruits this summer, Ikea will satisfy your cravings with their plant-based durian sundaes ($29) at selected bistro branches. From now until July 12, visit the Causeway Bay, Kowloon Bay, Shatin, Tsuen Wan, Tai Po, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tai Koo, Hang Hau, or Macau locations for a delightfully pungent treat. Each durian sundae will come topped with D175 durian, and customers can even opt for extra durian for an additional $13.



If you want to try something aside from the stinkin’ sundaes, Ikea also offers creamy D197 durian sago puddings ($16), which are sure to be as flavourful and funky – these will only be available in Hong Kong bistros from now until July 31.