Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
IKEA Ice cream
Photograph: Cara Hung
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong

Ikea's durian desserts

Get your fixings of the funky fruit this summer

Advertising

Time Out says

If you can’t get enough of the king of fruits this summer, Ikea will satisfy your cravings with their plant-based durian sundaes ($29) at selected bistro branches. From now until July 12, visit the Causeway Bay, Kowloon Bay, Shatin, Tsuen Wan, Tai Po, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tai Koo, Hang Hau, or Macau locations for a delightfully pungent treat. Each durian sundae will come topped with D175 durian, and customers can even opt for extra durian for an additional $13.

If you want to try something aside from the stinkin’ sundaes, Ikea also offers creamy D197 durian sago puddings ($16), which are sure to be as flavourful and funky – these will only be available in Hong Kong bistros from now until July 31.

Details

Event website:
www.ikea.com.hk/en/ikea-food/bistro
Address
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.