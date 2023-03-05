Hong Kong
Ikea Weekend Market

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
The Ikea Weekend Market is back! Taking place every Saturday and Sunday from now to March 5 at various Ikea locations, the market features eight kiosks offering a range of products – from soaps and scents to accessories and handmade items – from local businesses and NGO. There will also be a Hong Kong-style tea stall photo booth where Ikea's beloved shark mascot awaits. 

Don't miss out on the range of Hong Kong-themed bites (available from now to March 5 at CWB, Kowloon Bay, and Tsuen Wan Bistro) such as crispy chicken fillet in typhoon shelter style, Hong Kong-style milk tea sundae which you can enjoy on a cone or with a mini egg waffle! 

Weekend Market dates and locations:
Causeway Bay (February 10 to 12)
Sha Tin (February 18 to 19)
Tsuen Wan (February 25 to 26)
Kowloon Bay (March 4 to 5)

Various venues
Hong Kong

