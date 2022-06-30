Hong Kong
Ikea's durian ice cream returns

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Ikea Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Ikea Hong Kong
Oh yes, the king of fruits is back. From now until June 28, durian fans can delight in an extra rich D101 durian plant-based sundae ($9 for cones; $19 for cups) at selected Ikea bistros in Causeway Bay, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan, and Kowloon Bay. You can even slap on an additional $9 for an extra portion of durian meat to go on your ice cream (cups only). And if that's not enough to satisfy your durian needs, visit Ikea's restaurants (Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan, and Kowloon Bay) from now to June 30 and dig into wonderfully pungent treats like the D24 durian ball ($6/pc), D24 durian pancake ($13), and D24 durian crepe cake ($29) to round up your meal. 

Details

Event website:
www.ikea.com.hk/en/ikea-food
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

