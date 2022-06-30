Time Out says

Oh yes, the king of fruits is back. From now until June 28, durian fans can delight in an extra rich D101 durian plant-based sundae ($9 for cones; $19 for cups) at selected Ikea bistros in Causeway Bay, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan, and Kowloon Bay. You can even slap on an additional $9 for an extra portion of durian meat to go on your ice cream (cups only). And if that's not enough to satisfy your durian needs, visit Ikea's restaurants (Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan, and Kowloon Bay) from now to June 30 and dig into wonderfully pungent treats like the D24 durian ball ($6/pc), D24 durian pancake ($13), and D24 durian crepe cake ($29) to round up your meal.