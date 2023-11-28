Time Out says

Sino Group and renowned British visual light artist Rupert Newman have joined hands for the first time to present a special digital light show for the festive season. Titled 'In-Between the Sky: A Festive Beacon', the show will be projected on the Sino LuminArt Façade of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre, as well as at One North in Yuen Long. There will also be light installations by Terence Wong – dubbed as Hong Kong’s Father of the Festive Lights – and his team, created in collaboration with Newman to be showcased on the açades of Sino Plaza in Causeway Bay and China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui as well as Mody Lane in Tsim Sha Tsui East. Visitors can enjoy the immersive show accompanied by music from renowned musical composer Sarah Warne.

Catch the light show from November 28, 2023, to January 2, 2024, at 5.30pm to 11pm. During this period, members of the public can also take part in Snap & Share by taking Christmas decoration photos at Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Empire Centre, One North, Sino Plaza, and China Hong Kong City. Simply register as an S+ Rewards member, like the Facebook or Instagram page of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre & Empire Centre, or China Hong Kong City, or One North; upload the photos to your personal social media account (make sure it's public!) with #SinoChristmas2023, and show the uploaded photo to the concierge at Tsim Sha Tsui Centre to get a $20 S Coupon, which can be used at designated food and beverage outlets at Alfresco Lane.