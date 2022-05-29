Coinciding with the fourth anniversary of Tai Kwun’s opening, In Bloom returns May 26 to 29 for its second year to showcase floral-themed delights and lifestyle products. With the season in full bloom, the anniversary will transform the Parade Ground into a botanical paradise featuring over a dozen local brands, vibrant activities and workshops, as well as sweet treats and feasts from participating Tai Kwun shops and restaurants. Click here for more info!
In Bloom 2022
- Address:
- Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
- 10 Hollywood Road
- Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- www.taikwun.hk