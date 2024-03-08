Time Out says

Gearing up to the 17th Asian Film Awards on March 10, there will be a range of film-related programmes for film enthusiasts to take part in, such as these six themed panel discussions scheduled across a weekend. 20 Asian filmmakers including directors, actors, cinematographers, editors, and production designers will be brought together to discuss their creative experiences and conceptual creations. Event topics include ‘The Multifaceted Lives of Women Filmmakers’, ‘Enchantment of Film Aesthetics’, and ‘Becoming a Director’.

Expect to hear from actors like Wan Fang, Yoyo Tse, Tergel Bold-Erdene, and Shirata Mihaya, as well as professionals behind the camera including award-winning Hong Kong director Nick Cheuk, new Mongolian director Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir, Oscar-winning production designer Tim Yip, and cinematographers Kitagawa Yoshio and Chengma Zhiyuan. These panel talks will be held across Broadway Cinematheque, Mini Forum in Tsim Sha Tsui’s Eslite spectrum, and Kino @ Eaton HK. Check the Asia Film Awards website for more details on event schedules and registration.