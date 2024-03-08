Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

In Conversation with Asian Filmmakers

  • Things to do, Film events
  • Eaton HK, Jordan
Panel event at Eslite Spectrum Tsim Sha Tsui
Photograph: Courtesy Eslite
Advertising

Time Out says

A chance to hear from Asia’s top film professionals

Gearing up to the 17th Asian Film Awards on March 10, there will be a range of film-related programmes for film enthusiasts to take part in, such as these six themed panel discussions scheduled across a weekend. 20 Asian filmmakers including directors, actors, cinematographers, editors, and production designers will be brought together to discuss their creative experiences and conceptual creations. Event topics include ‘The Multifaceted Lives of Women Filmmakers’, ‘Enchantment of Film Aesthetics’, and ‘Becoming a Director’.

Expect to hear from actors like Wan Fang, Yoyo Tse, Tergel Bold-Erdene, and Shirata Mihaya, as well as professionals behind the camera including award-winning Hong Kong director Nick Cheuk, new Mongolian director Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir, Oscar-winning production designer Tim Yip, and cinematographers Kitagawa Yoshio and Chengma Zhiyuan. These panel talks will be held across Broadway Cinematheque, Mini Forum in Tsim Sha Tsui’s Eslite spectrum, and Kino @ Eaton HK. Check the Asia Film Awards website for more details on event schedules and registration.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.afa-academy.com/20240227_en/
Address:
Eaton HK
380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong
Contact:
eatonhk@eatonworkshop.com

Dates and times

19:30The Multifaceted Lives of Women FilmmakersEaton HK
17:00In Conversation with Asian FilmmakersHong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.