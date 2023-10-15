Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

India by the Bay

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Asia Society Hong Kong, Admiralty
  • Recommended
  1. India By the Bay 2019
    Photo: India By the Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. India by the Bay performers
    Photograph: Courtesy India by the BayIndia by the Bay performers
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. India by the Bay performer
    Photograph: Courtesy India by the BayIndia by the Bay performer
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate and enjoy all things Indian related in this cultural festival

After a three-year absence, India by the Bay will once again return to bring Hong Kong a week-long celebration of Indian arts, culture, and heritage. The organisers have truly gone all out with this eighth edition of the festival, with a line-up that covers art, music, antiques, dance, literature, wellness, and of course, food.

Participants can expect to see Bollywood stars; a look into 30 years’ worth of exquisite Kashmir and European shawls from a private collector; cross-cultural musical performances; an original musical drama titled ‘Bollywood Love Story’; and a Sunday dedicated to the Indian arts of wellness such as yoga, ayurveda, meditation, and more.

There will also be an interesting discussion between Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the maharani of Baroda, and author Francesca Cartier, a direct descendant of the family behind Cartier, on Cartier’s creations for Indian royalty. The final Sunday of India by the Bay will conclude with a gala dinner showcasing flavours from across India, curated by one of the country’s most well-known chefs, Rahul Gomes Pereira, more commonly known as Chef Picu.

India by the Bay will run from October 7 to 15. Check out their official website for more details on individual events.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.indiabythebay.com
Address:
Asia Society Hong Kong
9 Justice Drive
Admiralty
Hong Kong
Contact:
enquiryhk@asiasociety.org
Price:
$100-$1,500

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.