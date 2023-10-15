Time Out says

After a three-year absence, India by the Bay will once again return to bring Hong Kong a week-long celebration of Indian arts, culture, and heritage. The organisers have truly gone all out with this eighth edition of the festival, with a line-up that covers art, music, antiques, dance, literature, wellness, and of course, food.

Participants can expect to see Bollywood stars; a look into 30 years’ worth of exquisite Kashmir and European shawls from a private collector; cross-cultural musical performances; an original musical drama titled ‘Bollywood Love Story’; and a Sunday dedicated to the Indian arts of wellness such as yoga, ayurveda, meditation, and more.

There will also be an interesting discussion between Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the maharani of Baroda, and author Francesca Cartier, a direct descendant of the family behind Cartier, on Cartier’s creations for Indian royalty. The final Sunday of India by the Bay will conclude with a gala dinner showcasing flavours from across India, curated by one of the country’s most well-known chefs, Rahul Gomes Pereira, more commonly known as Chef Picu.

India by the Bay will run from October 7 to 15. Check out their official website for more details on individual events.