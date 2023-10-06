Time Out says

This October, Ovolo Southside joins forces with local gin distillery N.I.P Gin to present Informal Affairs, a rooftop gin pop-up bar inspired by the 90’s and early 00’s of Hong Kong.

Ovolo’s bar manager, Issac Lim, and The Wise King’s Sandeep Kumar have collaborated and created a curated cocktail menu, which will showcase N.I.P Gin contrasted against vibrant flavours such The Peppery Mule, paired with Rinomato Sucro, rhubarb, ginger, and ginger; or She-So-Sexy which combines the gin with orange marmalade, peach, and citrus; as well as the Exotic Summer, consisting of raspberries, passion fruit, citrus, bergamot tonic, and Scrappy’s Bitters Firewater.



To pair with the cocktails, this dai pai dong-style drinking spot will offer several barbites inspired by local flavours, such as airplane olives marinated in N.I.P Gin, salt & peppered tofu and ‘squid mushroom’, Chinese pickled cucumbers. Additionally, Ovolo Southside will also serve desserts such as sourdough pineapple buns with lemon butter, as well as lemon egg tarts. The Informal Affairs pop-up will take place at Ovolo Southside every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 3pm. Find more details about the pop-up gin bar at Informal Affairs’ Instagram.